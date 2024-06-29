Here's What To Do If You Run Out Of Room On Your Grill

Just as you sometimes run out of space on your stovetop or in your oven if you're preparing a meal with many components, there are times when you simply need a little more room on your grill. After all, you can use the one implement to cook everything from appetizers to grilled desserts, all while enjoying the sunshine. Those with charcoal grills likely have a spot near their cooking surface they're seriously underutilizing that could easily solve the problem of too little space — the area beneath the grill, atop the charcoal itself. Channel the vibes of cooking over a campfire and consider the coal area a second level for grilling your items.

Now, it isn't an ideal method for every type of food, but many items will cook beautifully in this high-heat zone. Just think of vegetables that would take quite a while to roast whole in your oven — sweet potatoes, onions, squash, eggplant, and corn on the cob, for example. You could also toast bread like naan, getting that perfectly charred flavor courtesy of the coals. Any protein that responds well to high heat is likewise a great pick, with cuts like ribeye, pork or beef tenderloin, and tuna steaks getting a great sear and caramelized exterior. However, be aware that many of these foods will be done in the blink of an eye when subjected to high temperatures, so you'll want to watch them closely to avoid burning.