Add Liquid Smoke To Upgrade The Flavor Of Canned Sloppy Joes

Canned sloppy joes are a pantry staple for millions of cooks across the country. But if your taste buds are a little tired of the same old sandwich filling, you'll be thrilled to know we've rounded up plenty of simple ways to upgrade your sloppy joes. Among this list, those looking to amp up the barbecue flavors in their sloppy joes should reach for the humble, sometimes forgotten bottle of liquid smoke.

For those who aren't familiar with liquid smoke, it's quite literally what the name suggests. Smoke particles are captured by air condensers into which smoke from real wood chips or sawdust is directly pumped. After being captured, they're mixed with water for easy integration into recipes. In general, water and smoke should be the only ingredients in quality liquid smoke — no additions like molasses, vinegar, or food coloring. To use it in sloppy joes, simply add a bit of the flavorful liquid to the mixture as it warms up. Those who haven't tried it might be surprised by the potency of the "smoke," meaning you'll only need a couple of drops. Start small to ensure you don't overwhelm your other flavors. The result is a perfect hint of smoke that contrasts nicely with the savory-sweet flavor of the sauce.