12 Ways To Take Bean Salad To The Next Level

Almost anything can be upgraded with the right combination of spices, and sometimes the most unexpected of flavors can hit a home run. When it comes to bean salad, adding spices that pack a little heat can transform the staple dish into something fresh on the palate. Ground cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and chili powder are all simple additions you will likely find on your spice rack. Cinnamon and ginger are interesting, heat-laden considerations as well.

A bean salad is a great way to incorporate fresh ingredients in your diet. Throwing in some raw garlic or diced peppers is a great way to achieve this while adding flavor. Use diced or pressed garlic with an oil and vinegar base to maintain a solid, signature flavor throughout the salad. Peppers, on the other hand, come in a vast variety. Bell peppers will have a more subtle flavor while bringing vibrant color to a salad, while jalapeño peppers will have a touch more heat to them. With the inclusion of peppers, you can easily control the level of heat the bean salad receives.

Another fantastic way to incorporate spice into your bean salad is to infuse your choice of vinegar with either raw garlic or spicy peppers. Though this method of boosting flavor is more time-consuming, the result is more subtle than chunks of fresh ingredients. Infusion also ensures the spice is equally distributed throughout the dish.