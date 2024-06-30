The Fruitful Inspiration For Jamaica's Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird cake boasts a captivating history intertwined with the culinary traditions of the Caribbean, particularly Jamaica. The recipe for hummingbird cake incorporates a handful of ingredients indigenous to the island, including two cherished tropical fruits: bananas and pineapples. Ripe bananas lend the cake its naturally sweet crumb, while fresh (never canned!) pineapples add a vibrant zest and chewiness. Aromatic spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, staples of Caribbean cuisine, impart a soul-soothing warmth. Pecans or walnuts offer a delightful crunch to counterbalance the succulent batter. And to top it all off, cream cheese frosting provides a tangy element to each bite.

Hummingbird cake is widely believed to have its roots in a promotional campaign by the Jamaican Tourism Board in the late 1960s. As part of an effort to draw more tourists to the island, the tourism board sent press kits to the United States and other countries that included recipes showcasing local Jamaican flavors. One of these recipes was for doctor bird cake, a name inspired by the national bird of Jamaica, the doctor bird, also known as the red-billed streamertail. A type of hummingbird, the doctor bird is renowned for its glossy black and vibrant emerald plumage, red bill, and notably long tail feathers.