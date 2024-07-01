The Secret Menu Hack To Use If You're Craving A Chili Cheeseburger At Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse does not have a secret menu per se. As it's a mid-priced sit-down restaurant, your chances are slim of being able to bully the kitchen staff into creating a special order unless you're Paul Hogan himself — and maybe not even then, since the "Crocodile Dundee" actor once sued the restaurant chain for using images from his movies without his permission. With that being said, you can always order whatever you want off the menu and combine the different items in any way you like, something that provided the inspiration for Mashed's list of 14 Outback Steakhouse "secret menu" items you need to try. The meatiest of these suggestions doesn't involve steak, despite that dish being the spécialité de la maison, as it were. Instead, we recommend making a DIY chili cheeseburger.

There's no prize for figuring out how to make a chili cheeseburger at Outback. What you do, as you've no doubt guessed, is order the Outbacker burger or, if you really want to go all out, the Bloomin' burger with its fried onion topping. You then order a side of the Tasmanian chili, and — get this — spoon the chili on top of the burger! Amazing, we know. Still, it should be pretty tasty. Be forewarned, though: Even though the burger does come with one side, there may be an upcharge for the chili.