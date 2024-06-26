11 Scandals That Completely Rocked The Campbell's Soup Brand

In the most recent case of Campbell's being caught up in controversy, the company was hit with a lawsuit in May 2024. But it wasn't an angry consumer or spurned retailer having a go at the brand, it was the United States government and local activists. Specifically, the Department of Justice and the groups Environment Ohio and Lake Erie Waterkeeper. Together, they accused Campbell's of being responsible for pollution found in Lake Erie in a pair of simultaneously filed suits in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio.

The allegations involve toxic algae that have long caused problems in Lake Erie, according to Lake Erie Waterkeeper Sandy Bihn (via Environment America). "Campbell Soup's persistent violations of its legally mandated limits on discharges of phosphorous and other organic pollutants are only making the problem worse," Bihn says. As a result, they say the company committed a litany of violations of the 1972 Clean Water Act. Now, the government is seeking to have Campbell's update the plant responsible for the pollution.

"Installing a modern wastewater treatment system to end its Clean Water Act violations is nothing less than what Campbell's millions of loyal consumers would expect," explains Environment Ohio's Clean Water Program Director John Rumpler. Worse still, the company was blamed for covering up the problem for years but made no effort to solve it. As of press time, Campbell's hasn't filed an official response through the court.