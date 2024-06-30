Whereas some people grumble at the idea of leftovers for dinners, others enthusiastically experiment with new dishes. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins is definitely in the latter camp. "Gotta love remixed leftovers," she says. "I am constantly guilty of making way too much food, so I'm always eating leftovers and always finding ways to craft a new meal out of the old." Her Italian-style meatloaf sandwich recipe is an excellent example of easy, at-home culinary innovation. "Not only is it a creative use of leftovers, it's pretty freaking tasty, too," she says.

The sandwich features leftover meatloaf, roasted vegetables, marinara sauce, melted cheese, and greens, making it the ultimate feast that uses up excess ingredients. "I am an OG when it comes to my meatloaf," Watkins says. "I like the combo of ground pork, ground beef, and ground veal." If this sandwich recipe is more inspiring to you than making a traditional meatloaf dinner, she recommends simply picking up a premade loaf at your supermarket.

This is a pretty hearty sandwich that provides something from all of the food groups to satisfy your appetite. That said, Watkins comments, "If you happen to have other leftovers from your original meatloaf meal (green beans, corn, mashed potatoes ...), feel free to let those sides join in on the fun." As for her personal favorite sides, she says, "I am partial to some crunchies alongside my sandos, so I like potato chips, french fries, or tater tots."