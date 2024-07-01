Penne Rigate Vs Mostaccioli: How Do These Italian Pastas Differ?

It isn't always easy to figure out the best pasta shape for a given dish, but lucky for you, Mashed put together a guide to pasta shapes and when to use them. Among these shapes are tube pastas, which are perfect for holding onto sauces. Some of the best-known are penne, rigatoni, and ziti. Penne, which translates to "quills" in English, is so named because the ends of the pasta are shaped like angled quills or pen points, unlike rigatoni and ziti, which have flat ends.

Using that angled shape as your rule of thumb for identifying penne may leave you scratching your head when you see mostaccioli. This pasta is also tube-shaped with an angled end, so what gives? When you think of penne pasta, you're likely thinking of penne rigate, in particular. "Rigate" is Italian for striped, a reference to the pasta's ridges. Mostaccioli, on the other hand, is a smooth pasta with no stripes or ridges. Further, mostaccioli pasta is also known as penne lisce. "Lisce" is Italian for smooth, which makes penne lisce translate to "smooth quills," while penne rigate translates to "striped quills."

These two pasta shapes differ in more than name and outer texture, though. While both are Italian, they hail from different regions of the country. Furthermore, those outer texture differences — ridged versus smooth — mean each is best suited for a different application.