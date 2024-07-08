Burgers provide an excellent foundation for a variety of toppings and customizations, but if you really want to step outside the box, you'll want to follow Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' lead. Her sweet and spicy glazed Korean BBQ burger recipe is the perfect chance to experiment with the classic dish. Watkins raves, "There's so, so much to like about this burger ... the savory-sweet, gochujang-spiked glaze, the fresh herbs, the runny egg, pan-seared burger, and the tangy kimchi — get in my belly!"

While it might sound like a complex dish to assemble, she assures readers that "even in all of its impressiveness, it is not complicated or difficult to make. A combination of homemade and store-bought ingredients and components makes this a tasty endeavor that's not laborious." While her burger recipe takes the dish into new terrain, Watkins is traditional when it comes to sides. "I would go all-in on some fries to sop up some of those tasty drippings," she says. Alternatively, she points out that you could serve the burger with Korean sides, suggesting, "potato salad, marinated cucumbers, or pickled radishes — have fun with it!"