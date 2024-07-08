Recipes Dish Type Sandwich and Wrap Recipes

Sweet And Spicy Glazed Korean BBQ Burger Recipe

glazed korean bbq burger Patterson Watkins/Mashed
By Patterson Watkins and Mashed Staff/

Burgers provide an excellent foundation for a variety of toppings and customizations, but if you really want to step outside the box, you'll want to follow Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' lead. Her sweet and spicy glazed Korean BBQ burger recipe is the perfect chance to experiment with the classic dish. Watkins raves, "There's so, so much to like about this burger ... the savory-sweet, gochujang-spiked glaze, the fresh herbs, the runny egg, pan-seared burger, and the tangy kimchi — get in my belly!" 

While it might sound like a complex dish to assemble, she assures readers that "even in all of its impressiveness, it is not complicated or difficult to make. A combination of homemade and store-bought ingredients and components makes this a tasty endeavor that's not laborious." While her burger recipe takes the dish into new terrain, Watkins is traditional when it comes to sides. "I would go all-in on some fries to sop up some of those tasty drippings," she says. Alternatively, she points out that you could serve the burger with Korean sides, suggesting, "potato salad, marinated cucumbers, or pickled radishes — have fun with it!"

Gather the ingredients for sweet and spicy glazed Korean BBQ burgers

glazed korean bbq burger ingredients Patterson Watkins/Mashed

To make the glaze (which is fundamental to the recipe), you'll need soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, gochujang paste, mirin, garlic cloves (peeled and minced), fresh ginger (minced), and sesame oil. Next, get burger buns, softened butter, and olive oil, and portion ground beef into 4-ounce balls. To assemble the burger, get mayonnaise, kimchi, fresh cilantro leaves, chopped fresh scallions, crispy onions, fried eggs, and sesame seeds (a combination of black and white sesame seeds adds visual appeal).

Regarding the fried eggs, you might have a go-to method, or perhaps your success rate is more variable. If the latter is true, Watkins offers a few tips: "I have a special pan that I set aside for my egg cookery. It is a non-stick, ceramic-lined pan ... that has never failed me." Another important trick is to be patient while you fry the eggs, sticking to medium or medium-low heat to ensure that the yolks don't become rubbery. Watkins also recommends, "Restrain from poking or shuffling my eggs more than necessary to prevent yolk breakage."

Step 1: Add the glaze ingredients to a saucepan

glaze ingredients in saucepan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, gochujang, mirin, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil in a small saucepan.

Step 2: Whisk and simmer

whisked glaze ingredients in saucepan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Whisk to combine and bring to a low simmer over medium-low heat, whisking frequently.

Step 3: Cook the glaze

thick glaze in saucepan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cook the glaze for 10 minutes, remove from the heat, and set aside. (You can also transfer the glaze to a bowl for easier brushing.)

Step 4: Butter the buns

burger buns with butter Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Meanwhile, brush the burger buns with softened butter.

Step 5: Toast the buns

four toasted burger buns Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Toast the buns (either in the oven, stove-top, or toaster oven) until lightly golden. Set aside.

Step 6: Heat the oil

oil heating in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 7: Start cooking the beef

round beef shape in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once hot, add the portioned ground beef and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 8: Press the meat into patties

beef patties in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Using a spatula, firmly press the ground beef into patties, and continue to cook until thoroughly seared on the bottom, about 2 minutes more.

Step 9: Flip and glaze the patties

cooked glazed patties in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Flip the burgers and generously brush with the glaze. Continue cooking for 3–4 minutes, or until the other sides of the burgers are thoroughly seared. Reduce the heat if you see the glaze begin to burn.

Step 10: Glaze and rest the burgers

cooked glazed patties in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove the burgers from the heat, flip again, and brush the other side with glaze. Set aside to rest for 1–2 minutes.

Step 11: Spread mayo on the buns

mayo on burger bun Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Brush the insides of both the top and bottom toasted burger buns with mayonnaise.

Step 12: Add a patty

beef patty on burger bun Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place a burger patty on the bottom bun and (optionally) brush with additional glaze.

Step 13: Add garnishes

korean beef burger with garnishes Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Top the patties with kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and crispy onions.

Step 14: Top with a fried egg

fried egg on burger Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add a fried egg to each burger and sprinkle with some sesame seeds.

Step 15: Finish assembling the burgers, and serve

korean bbq burger spread Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cap with the top bun, and serve.

Can I add cheese to a Korean-inspired burger?

korean bbq burger with egg Patterson Watkins/Mashed

If you're typically a burger traditionalist, this recipe might appear to be lacking a key ingredient: cheese. While the fried egg adds a rich and creamy component that can stand in for a cheesy topping, it's not quite the same. Thankfully, Watkins assures us that cheese is a fine addition to this glazed Korean BBQ burger.  

"American cheese would be the ideal, since there's some culinary history between U.S.A., Korea, and American cheese — it's a popular addition to many fusion recipes. You wouldn't be straying far from the flavor profile with a few of those melty slices)," she notes. For optimal results, and to ensure the cheese melts as it's supposed to, Watkins says, "I would add the cheese during that last 1 to 2 minutes of the rest time, after you've slathered that final bit of glaze. The residual heat should get that cheese nice and melty."

What are some other uses for this Korean BBQ glaze?

korean bbq burger spread Patterson Watkins/Mashed

When you taste this sweet and spicy glaze, your mind will immediately start spinning with ways to enjoy it in other dishes. The combination of soy sauce, gochujang, mirin, rice vinegar, sugar, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil is nuanced and layered, and it seamlessly accompanies the meat. Watkins offers some suggestions for repurposing it, but you'll definitely want to experiment with it in other ways, too.

"I accidentally on purpose made a double batch of this glaze during testing," Watkins says. She used some for a coating for chicken wings, noting that it was delicious paired with blue cheese dipping sauce. "I used the glaze as a marinade and basting sauce for some chicken breast. I could also see this being great on smoked ribs; shrimp, too!" The options are endless, so be sure to double or triple the glaze recipe.

