BBQ Sauce Is The Secret To Balanced Flavors In Desserts
At first, the idea of incorporating BBQ sauce into dessert recipes may sound a bit extreme. However, the condiment known for jazzing up ribs, pulled pork, brisket, wings, and other backyard fare truly can instantly revolutionize your sweets, too. While there are plenty of desserts you can make on the grill, like s'mores and cobbler, you don't necessarily need to leave the kitchen — let alone fire up the gridiron — to enjoy a taste of the outdoors. With a distinctive fusion of smoky, sweet, and tangy notes, BBQ sauce offers a finger-licking-good, don't-knock-it-til-you-try-it medley of flavors that can elevate your favorite classics.
Although different regions boast their own BBQ sauce styles, the magic lies in the array of ingredients such as honey, molasses, tomato, mustard, brown sugar, vinegar, and various seasonings. Many versions also contain more sugar than you may realize, allowing them to fit right into dessert recipes. Yet, one of the most compelling reasons to use BBQ sauce in desserts is its ability to balance sweetness with a touch of savory-ness, providing a well-rounded flavor. The vinegar can also cut through any cloying-ness and bring brightness to the palate.
Experiment with BBQ sauce in various desserts
Imagine a simple batch of brownies. Now, picture a swirl of BBQ sauce folded into the batter. Unusual? Perhaps. Delicious? Absolutely! The result is a moist, chocolaty bite charged with a subtle smokiness. BBQ sauce-infused brownies still feature a gooey crumb and contain a slight piquancy. Cheesecake is another dessert that can be made more unique by the condiment. For instance, a glossy blend of BBQ sauce and strawberry glaze atop a slice of velvety cheesecake introduces a zest that further enhances the cream cheese's signature acidity.
A humble bowl of vanilla ice cream can be a surprisingly appetizing canvas to work with. A drizzle of heated BBQ sauce over a sundae sets the stage for a sensory roller coaster. The interplay between the coolness of the ice cream and the warm relish produces a charming contrast in both temperature and flavor, no matter the season. Garnish the ice cream with crispy bacon bits, chopped nuts, a sprinkle of sea salt, or even a handful of popcorn for a pleasant crunch. For an extra kick, squeeze on some hot honey. BBQ sauce can also complement apple pie. When you add a swirl of the condiment to the filling before popping it into the oven, its zip perfectly complements the fruit's natural tartness and the cinnamon's aromatic qualities.