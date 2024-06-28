Discontinued Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavors We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Remembering discontinued Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors can be somewhat of a bummer when you know you'll never experience them again. There have been many that only showed up on the menu for one season, never to return. Some Dairy Queen Blizzards had movie or anniversary tie-ins that ensured they were a one-time menu item, while others just weren't a big enough hit for the chain to want them to occupy menu space again.

Some flavors that you may not have seen on the main menu in your Dairy Queen in years aren't gone everywhere though. A few locations keep unofficial flavors from yesteryear on the menu, like Tropical, Hawaiian, and German Chocolate. Others will make anything if you list the ingredients and they have them on hand. Dairy Queen also sometimes reaches back into its past to bring back old Blizzards, but not too far. In 2024, it resurrected Frosted Animal Cookie, Brownie Batter, and Cotton Candy Blizzards. However, some other beloved flavors seemed destined to live only in our memories or in a handful of small-town DQs that have long memories for old flavors.