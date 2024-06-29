The Healthiest Foods You Can Find At Costco

Ahh, canned tuna; one of the most versatile and easy proteins there is. Whether stuffing it into a sandwich, sprinkling it on a salad, forming it into patties, or topping it on crackers, there's no shortage of uses for this low-calorie fish. And when it comes to your next bulk purchase of canned tuna, consider ditching your regular go-to tuna brand and filling your pantry instead with this next fabulous Costco find.

Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna is sourced exactly the way its name suggests — from the wild. The celebrated Wild Planet company does not rely on controversial fish farming, but rather more sustainable fishing methods, to secure its various all-natural seafood products. The way in which its tuna is cooked and packaged is also unique to the brand, as Wild Planet cooks its tuna within the can it will be sealed in as opposed to cooking it elsewhere and then transferring it. This unique method allows for all of the heart-healthy omega-3s which are naturally leached out during the cooking process to be preserved within the can itself. No water or oil is added to the mixture before the can is sealed, either; when you pop open a can of Wild Planet tuna, any liquid pooling you see comes only from the fish's natural juices. How's that for a healthy tuna wrap for lunch?