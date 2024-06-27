Review: New Dunkin' S'mores Products Deliver On Nostalgia And Sugar

First is the Dunkin' s'mores cold brew. This consists of cold brew, two shots of s'mores syrup, marshmallow cold foam, and a graham cracker crumble topping. As is often reported, coffee from Dunkin' can be hit or miss, though it certainly has its fans. In my case, the cold brew itself left something to be desired. The coffee did have that classic Dunkin' taste that is almost reminiscent of chicory coffee, but it wasn't necessarily the full-bodied, top-of-the-line stuff you might hope for. Additionally, the s'mores syrup adds some sweetness to the drink, although its flavor is not particularly distinct. It does not necessarily scream "campfire s'mores" as advertised.

The marshmallow cold foam is a completely different story. Sweet, delicious, and sticky, this cold foam tasted like a lighter, cloud-like version of marshmallow fluff. It was sweet — perhaps too sweet, when tasted on its own. That said, the texture and flavor were spot on. Additionally, the graham cracker crumble was perfectly sweet and crunchy, and paired especially well with the cold foam. The crumbles themselves also maintained their structural integrity quite well and were still crunchy throughout the drinking experience, despite the 90-degree heat in which I consumed the drink.

If you are a fan of marshmallows and coffee, this drink is a great choice and provides a significant kick of both caffeine and sugar. While the chocolate was missing from the s'mores equation, this drink was highly enjoyable and definitely super summery.