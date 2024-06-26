Dunkin's Summer Lineup Is All About S'mores

Summer is the season of campfires — and campfires mean s'mores! In honor of everyone's favorite fireside treat, Dunkin's new summer menu (available June 26) is oozing with chocolate and marshmallow, according to a press release.

When it's too hot for a fire, you can cool down and get your s'mores fix all at once with Dunkin's new Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee. The icy drink — blended with vanilla and s'mores flavors then topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and graham crumbles — is an updated, amped-up version of some of the s'mores offerings Dunkin' introduced in summer 2017. That's when the coffee giant first made it possible to give your go-to Dunkin' drink the s'mores treatment.

Also on the chain's summer menu is the s'mores cold brew, which is pumped full of s'mores flavor, piled high with sweet and creamy marshmallow cold foam, then topped with graham crumble. Although Buddy Valastro has a tip for making the perfect s'mores (not burning your marshmallows), you may still be interested in outsourcing your campfire treats to Dunkin' this summer, as the chain has announced the return of its s'mores donut. Chocolate-frosted and stuffed with marshmallow filling, the graham cracker-topped donut sounds like breakfast combined with a late-night snack.