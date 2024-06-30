12 Common Types Of Lemons And How They Are Different

Lemons — they're a fruit we cherish for their unmatched tart, tangy flavor and incredible versatility. Whether you're squeezing a splash of lemon juice into a sauce or dressing to add some brightness, grating that vibrant zest for a sweet, citrusy dessert, or adding a slice to a refreshing drink, these sunny little fruits seem to have a place in just about everyone's cooking routine.

When the time comes to grab some lemons at the store, you might be used to seeing the same handful of familiar varieties sitting on the shelves. But did you know that lemons actually come in a wide selection of types? Each one has unique characteristics that make it special, from subtle differences in taste to some quite noticeable variations in size, shape, and color. Understanding these differences can ensure you select the perfect lemon for every citrus-based recipe you make.

It's time to explore a wide assortment of these fruits and how they can best fit into your kitchen creations. From the quintessential Lisbon lemon that most of us recognize to the sweeter Meyer lemon or bumpy bush lemon (and even some weirdly and wonderfully shaped versions like Assam or the pink variegated), we've got it covered. So, get ready to become a lemon connoisseur and learn how to add the perfect citrus touch to your favorite foods and drinks.