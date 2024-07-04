All You Need Is Melting Chocolate For An Insta-Worthy Cracking Latte

Coffee has long been considered an Instagrammable treat, and the cracking iced latte trend has made the beverage all the more worthy of your feed. Instagram user @yessidothecookingg has already hopped on the craze that originated in Korea, demonstrating how to DIY the interactive drink using melting chocolate in a reel posted June 14, 2024.

After transforming chocolate candy melts into a liquid state (we recommend using the microwave for this — it's one of the best ways to melt chocolate), the Instagrammer coats the inside of a disposable plastic cup with a thin layer of the candy. When the entirety of the cup's interior is covered, they allow it to harden in the freezer for 10 minutes. During this time, they shake up an iced latte. Once the 10 minutes are up, they pour the chilly drink into the chocolate-coated cup; however, before slurping it down, they squeeze the cup to break up the layer of candy, thus putting the "crack" in "cracking iced latte."

Make sure you specifically buy melting chocolate — like candy melts or baking chocolate — if you're going to try making a cracking latte. Unlike regular bars, this type of chocolate doesn't need to be tempered to get that satisfying snap when you squeeze your coffee cup. Candy melts are also available in several flavors that you can use to experiment, including pumpkin spice, which would be perfect for giving iced pumpkin spice lattes the cracking treatment in the fall.