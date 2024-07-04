Expert-Approved Chicken Breast Sandwiches Deserve Juicy Toppings

The world of sandwiches has no limits. Sandwiches are enjoyed around the world in many ways and with many fillings, like the ham and cheese croque monsieur from France or gyros (pitas stuffed with lamb) from Greece. One commonality is the use of a good protein, and who doesn't love a chicken sandwich?

We talked to sandwich expert Max Halley to gain some insight into crafting the perfect chicken breast sandwich. Halley is the creator behind the Instagram account @lunchluncheon and the author of "Max's World of Sandwiches," a recipe book available on Amazon that celebrates the diversity of the lunchtime staple. Halley's passion for the item also encompasses his enthusiasm for a delicious chicken breast sandwich.

When picturing such an item, you may envision a grilled or fried chicken breast in a soft bun. While these are classic, there are many other ways to make expert-approved chicken breast sandwiches. When we asked Halley what he thought was the best type of sandwich for using chicken breast, his spirited answer was, "Juicy sandwiches!!!" While the chicken breast itself can be juicy (and if it's cooked correctly, it will be), chicken breast sandwiches deserve to be packed with juicy toppings spanning from sauces to condiments to broths.