Multiple Canned Coffee Brands Are Being Recalled Over Botulism Concerns

All products made by Green Bay, Wisconsin-based canned coffee company Snapchill LLC are under a nationwide recall after concerns were raised over possible botulism contamination. Currently, the truth about Snapchilled coffee is that you may want to think twice before popping open a can. Snapchill LLC announced the voluntary recall on June 17. A notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states Snapchill's "current [manufacturing] process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods." The announcement further indicates that no illnesses have been reported, and the company has no knowledge of any of their products containing the toxin.

Although rare, botulism is a potentially fatal illness that occurs when a bacteria called Clostridium botulinum produces botulinum — a deadly toxin the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls "one of the most lethal toxins known." Wreaking havoc on the nervous system, botulism can cause symptoms like muscle paralysis, difficulty breathing, trouble speaking, blurred vision, and drooping eyes. These typically appear 12 to 36 hours after consuming the toxic food and can be deadly if not treated swiftly.