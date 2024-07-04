How To Season Store-Bought Pasta Sauce And Make It Taste Homemade

Sometimes, you just need to pull a meal together quickly with the ingredients you have on hand. Unless you have a constantly restocked refrigerator, chances are that means you're grabbing something from your pantry staples — and for many people, a jar of pasta sauce is a necessity to have on hand for those moments; they simply find a pasta sauce brand that uses high-quality ingredients and tastes great then try to keep a jar available for the next time they need it. However, it's a mistake to think of jarred pasta sauce as the finished product. Instead, consider it the starting point, a base to layer your extra flavors of choice onto.

However, you do want to taste the sauce first. Jarred sauces can be a bit high in both sugar and sodium, so you probably won't need to add much of these ingredients. The best place to start is your collection of herbs and spices, either dried or fresh.

To liven up something like a marinara sauce (we've ranked a few store-bought sauces from worst to first, if you're looking for recommendations), just think of the flavors you'd add if you were making your own version from scratch. A bit of extra garlic is never a bad idea, and tomatoes always work beautifully with herbs such as oregano and basil. Or, for a bland sauce, something like red pepper flakes can add just a touch of heat that brings a whole different dimension of flavor.