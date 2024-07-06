Key Lime Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe

Oatmeal is a healthy way to start your day, but taking the time to make it in the morning may be a hassle, and eating a warm bowlful of the stuff is not easily done while you're on the go. Overnight oats are a much more convenient option since, as developer Feta Topalu points out, much of the prep work can be done ahead of time and the dish requires no cooking at all. Topalu says, "I love prepping them and taking them with me on busy mornings when I don't have time to make pancakes or bacon and eggs."

Overnight oats on their own can be plain, but Topalu's recipe for key lime cheesecake–flavored ones is anything but ordinary. "I love that these overnight oats do not lack flavor," she says. "The lime zest brings on a bold and vibrant punch." On top of this, the cream cheese and graham cracker crumbs help make it feel like you're eating one of your favorite desserts. However, with sugar alternatives — vanilla extract and maple syrup — and the healthful additions of Greek yogurt and chia seeds, "You get the best of key lime pie and cheesecake flavors, and they're packaged in a nutritious breakfast," Topalu says.