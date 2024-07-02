Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Bagels

Nothing can quite match fresh bagels straight from the bakery, with their crusty, blistered exterior and chewy middle. But, perhaps when you have tried making them yourself at home, things have gone awry. People often make mistakes with bagels, probably because they aren't the simplest of baked goods to bake. Once you know what you're doing wrong, however, it starts to get easier.

Perhaps you've ended up with a bagel that's more like a bread roll, or you've had overly dense results. You might have been cursed with flat bagels or found yours way less flavorful than your favorite bakery versions. All these issues — and more — can be caused by some of the most common bagel-making errors.

We wanted to find out what often goes wrong and how to stop it from happening, so we talked to three bagel experts — a baker, a food blogger, and a recipe developer — to get the goods. Even if you're experienced at baking with yeast, making bagels can be a bit of a learning curve. The boiling step is unlike most baked goods, and the dough needs to ferment for longer than you'd think to make it flavorful. With the tips and advice you'll learn from our experts, you'll soon be making bagels that rival what New York has to offer.