Review: Walmart Gets Spicy (In More Ways Than One) With BookTok-Inspired Hot Sauce Set

If your ideal summer afternoon includes devouring the latest trending novel on BookTok — the online community of book lovers on TikTok — while also snacking on hot and spicy dishes for sustenance, Walmart has you covered. The retailer partnered with Melinda's, a well-known hot sauce brand, to bring bookish spice lovers a limited-edition Spicy Books Hot Sauce set for every chili rating on the BookTok scale.

Authors like Emily Henry, Christina Lauren, and Abby Jimenez have perfected the summer romance. (One of Henry's most popular books is even titled "Beach Read.") Sarah J. Maas (best known for her "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series) and Rebecca Yarros ("Fourth Wing") have risen to swift popularity for their high-stakes, steamy "romantasy" novels (aka fantasy novels with a hefty dose of romance, for BookTok novices).

From mild to burning and from one chili pepper to five, a perfect summer read is out there for everyone based on the amount of "spice" (aka sex scenes) you like in your plotlines. The same is true for the hot sauces: Walmart and Melinda's concocted five variations corresponding with each level on the five-chili scale. We taste-tested each sauce to see whether it held up to the hype — and the intended spiciness — or ended up being a let-down. We provide thoughts on the flavor of each, along with some suggested food pairings that could go well with each hot sauce.

Walmart provided a complimentary set of the Melinda's hot sauces for tasting and review purposes.