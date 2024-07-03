Store-Bought Chicken Burgers Ranked Worst To Best

If you want to shake things up a bit at your next summer picnic, you might consider making chicken burgers instead of ham and cheese. But before you do, you'll need to ensure you're picking up the best brand available. A trip to the supermarket will reveal there's a wide variety of chicken burgers. Unfortunately, not all of them are worth spending money on, so choose wisely. Some come pre-cooked while others are raw. There are the frozen kind, but also a few refrigerated ones. Most chicken patties come with breading, but some don't. These burgers also range in flavor from Italian to Hawaiian to Southwestern. There are a few you can make on the grill or stovetop, but most packaging recommends using the oven, microwave or air fryer.

A taste test is the only way to sort through so much variety. So, I turned the oven on to 400 degrees and got out some paper and a pen. I wrote a list of what I wanted to judge about each product: taste, texture, the crispiness of the breading, size, ingredients, and price. If you'd like to know more about this process or how I selected the products for review, please read the methodology section at the end. The prices mentioned here are from my local grocery stores and a few from supermarket websites, so these may vary depending on location or date of purchase. Read on to find out more about the store-bought chicken burgers I tried, ranked from worst to best.