The Air Fryer Will Take Canned Peaches To The Next Level

It's always disappointing to return from the grocery store or farmers market with what seem like perfect peaches only to realize that they're hard or flavorless. Luckily, canned peaches are available year-round and come in many forms, removing some of the guesswork from buying the stone fruit, whether for snacking or recipes. You can get them sliced, halved, diced, or in chunks, and they usually come packed in syrup, juice, or water. But not everyone likes the texture of canned peaches. That's where your air fryer comes in.

Putting canned peaches in the air fryer helps eliminate some of the excess moisture from the canning process, giving them a bit more structure and making them less mushy. Start by draining the peaches and dabbing them with a paper towel. Depending on whether you've chosen halves, slices, or something smaller, like chunked or diced peaches, you can put them directly in your air fryer basket or in an air fryer-safe dish. Spritz or brush them with a little oil if you like (just make sure you avoid aerosol sprays in your air fryer), and add seasonings like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Then air fry them for 10-15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (or longer for larger pieces like halves). Behold: your next-level canned peaches.