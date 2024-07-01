Arby's Potato Cakes Review: The Return Of These Crispy Cakes Was Worth The Wait

Longtime Arby's fans know that curly and crinkle fries weren't always the potato of choice at fast food's most prominent roast beef restaurant. In 2021, the chain made the disheartening choice to discontinue its famous Potato Cakes from the menu, leading to hair-pulling and clothes-shredding from dedicated fans who loved having variety. It only took three years for the company to realize that a reintroduction was in order, and with fanfare befitting a beloved fried food, Arby's Potato Cakes have made what show business calls a roaring comeback, following a reappearance in Canadian locations earlier in 2024. The occasion is so auspicious, it's drawn the attention of film and TV icon Kyle MacLachlan to help with promotion.

In an industry where potatoes served as a single patty are usually available as a breakfast food only, Arby's had cornered the market on presenting hashbrown-style potato cakes as an alternative to a handful of fries or a cup of wedges. Is it possible to restore this popular Arby's item to its former glory simply by bringing it back to the menu? Or has something changed in its absence, a seismic shift in the public palate that can detect a flaw in the form Potato Cakes take this time around? In situations fraught with suspense like this one, there's only one way to find out for sure: Put the crunch on a few Potato Cakes and find out for myself.