Smashed Chickpea Stuffed Avocados Recipe

Combining the creaminess of avocado with a hearty and flavoursome filling, these smashed chickpea stuffed avocados have a delicious melt-in-the-mouth consistency. This is the ideal recipe whenever you crave something simple and satisfying but have no time to cook or don't want to heat up your kitchen on a hot day.

Each avocado half is packed full to the brim with a bright and nutritious combo of nutty chickpeas, buttery avocado, crunchy vegetables, and velvety mayonnaise. The corn adds a hint of fresh sweetness, which is balanced by the coolness of cucumber and the bite of red onion. Lemon, garlic, and cilantro add layers of flavor to the filling.

Created by recipe developer Annabelle Randles, this quick and easy dish serves 4 people as an appetizer or 2 people for lunch or a light dinner alongside some crusty bread. If you prefer a vegan option, simply swap the mayonnaise for a plant-based alternative. These stuffed avocados are best eaten straight away or within a couple of hours of being made. Leftovers can be kept refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two days, though the avocados might discolor slightly over time. Enjoy this dish on its own or spooned over crispy melba toasts.