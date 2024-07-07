Smashed Chickpea Stuffed Avocados Recipe
Combining the creaminess of avocado with a hearty and flavoursome filling, these smashed chickpea stuffed avocados have a delicious melt-in-the-mouth consistency. This is the ideal recipe whenever you crave something simple and satisfying but have no time to cook or don't want to heat up your kitchen on a hot day.
Each avocado half is packed full to the brim with a bright and nutritious combo of nutty chickpeas, buttery avocado, crunchy vegetables, and velvety mayonnaise. The corn adds a hint of fresh sweetness, which is balanced by the coolness of cucumber and the bite of red onion. Lemon, garlic, and cilantro add layers of flavor to the filling.
Created by recipe developer Annabelle Randles, this quick and easy dish serves 4 people as an appetizer or 2 people for lunch or a light dinner alongside some crusty bread. If you prefer a vegan option, simply swap the mayonnaise for a plant-based alternative. These stuffed avocados are best eaten straight away or within a couple of hours of being made. Leftovers can be kept refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two days, though the avocados might discolor slightly over time. Enjoy this dish on its own or spooned over crispy melba toasts.
Gather the ingredients for these smashed chickpea stuffed avocados
To make these smashed chickpea stuffed avocado recipe, you will need some 2 large ripe avocados, canned chickpeas, lemon, tomato, cucumber, corn, red onion, cilantro, mayonnaise, garlic, and Dijon mustard as well as salt and pepper.
Step 1: Mash the chickpeas
Using a potato masher or a fork, roughly mash the chickpeas.
Step 2: Halve the avocados
Cut the avocados in half and remove the pits.
Step 3: Scoop out some avocado flesh
Scoop out two to three tablespoons of avocado flesh from each avocado half.
Step 4: Brush the avocados with lemon
Brush some lemon juice over each avocado half.
Step 5: Mash the avocado and chickpeas
Mash the scooped avocado flesh with the chickpeas.
Step 6: Mix in vegetables and seasonings
Add the tomato, cucumber, corn, onion, cilantro, mayonnaise, garlic, and mustard to the chickpea mixture.
Step 7: Mix the filling
Mix everything until combined.
Step 8: Season to taste
Season to taste with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Step 9: Stuff the avocados
Fill each avocado half with the chickpea mixture.
Step 10: Serve the avocados
Serve straight away with extra chopped cilantro on top if desired.
- ¾ cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 large ripe avocados
- Juice of 1 ½ lemon, divided
- ¼ cup finely-chopped tomato
- ¼ cup finely-chopped cucumber
- ¼ cup canned corn, rinsed and drained
- ¼ cup finely-chopped red onion
- ¼ cup finely-chopped cilantro, plus extra for serving
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 large garlic clove, grated
- 1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Using a potato masher or a fork, roughly mash the chickpeas.
- Cut the avocados in half and remove the pits.
- Scoop out two to three tablespoons of avocado flesh from each avocado half.
- Brush some lemon juice over each avocado half.
- Mash the scooped avocado flesh with the chickpeas.
- Add the tomato, cucumber, corn, onion, cilantro, mayonnaise, garlic, and mustard to the chickpea mixture.
- Mix everything until combined.
- Season to taste with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
- Fill each avocado half with the chickpea mixture.
- Serve straight away with extra chopped cilantro on top if desired.
How can I choose avocados and prevent them from browning?
Choosing the right avocado can be tricky. Because they are so fragile to transport and bruise easily, they are often sold unripe, which means they need to be left to mature on the countertop for a few days. If you are looking to check if an avocado is ready to eat, firmness, stem, and skin are the three main indicators to look out for.
Firmness is the first clue. While an unripe avocado is hard to the touch, a ripe avocado will feel slightly soft, and an overripe avocado will feel very soft and mushy. The stem, as well as the area under it, can also help determine if an avocado is ripe. Give a gentle flick to the stem at the top. If the avocado is ripe, it should come off easily. If it does not, it means that the avocado is underripe. Once the stem is removed, check the color underneath. Green is good, but brown means that the avocado is overripe. Lastly, to ensure that the flesh is free of bruising, make sure to choose an avocado with unblemished skin.
Once sliced, avocados brown easily. To prevent oxidation, brush the flesh with lemon juice, lime juice, or olive oil. If you are not going to use the avocado straight away, place it in an airtight container to minimize air exposure. This will ensure that the avocado stays fresh for longer.
What are some popular fillings for stuffed avocados?
With its mild, nutty, and buttery flavor, avocado pairs well with a wide range of ingredients and can be enjoyed in many different recipes. Stuffed avocados are especially versatile as they can be adapted to suit individual preferences and diets.
Some of the more popular fillings include various salads such as shredded chicken mixed with mayonnaise, as well as fish or seafood (like shrimp, crab, or tuna) also combined with mayonnaise and a variety of seasonings. Grain salads using quinoa, couscous, bulgur wheat, or rice make delicious and satisfying vegan or vegetarian options.
You will also find avocados stuffed with elements of other well-known dishes such as taco meat, Greek salad, egg salad, Caprese salad, chili con carne, or even sausage and egg, which makes a delicious breakfast, brunch, or lunch option. Don't hesitate to try fruits and nuts. Grapefruit, papaya, orange, pomegranate, mango, pistachio, walnuts, or cashews can be combined with yogurt and honey and enjoyed as breakfast, brunch, or a snack. These sweet stuffed avocados make an unusual and truly delicious alternative to savory ones.