Shady Things About Starbucks' Menu

With over 38,000 locations dotted across the globe, you're never too far from a Starbucks. The world's most omnipresent coffeehouse has our caffeine cravings in a chokehold, with some of its drinks — such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Frappuccinos — becoming cultural touchstones in their own right. But as with most businesses of this size, Starbucks is not totally without controversy. Since the first location opened at Seattle's famous Pike Place Market in 1971, the chain has faced more than its fair share of criticism.

A lot of these scandals are linked to its actual business practices. Back in 2022, for example, Starbucks was accused of union busting, having fired multiple employees directly involved with organizing at its stores and creating a "culture of fear" in the process (via The Guardian). Other scandals have more to do with the actual coffee than anything else. While Starbucks has become synonymous with coffee culture and generated a whopping $35.98 billion in revenue in 2023, it doesn't necessarily have the best reputation with those who've caught on to some of the shadier truths behind its menu.

Before you shell out $6.45 on your next Flat White, here are 10 things Starbucks doesn't want you to know about its menu — from how it secures its coffee beans, to the sneaky ways it prices its products.