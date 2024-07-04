Experts Explain The Big Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

What's not to like about a light, succulent butter sauce? When you're talking about hollandaise, there's very little to scorn. When made correctly, it elevates ho-hum asparagus or poached salmon into something much more than the sum of its parts, adding a punch of acidity and a velvety richness to each bite. And in the case of dishes like eggs Benedict, they're not complete without a healthy ladle of the creamy yellow sauce poured over the top.

Hollandaise is one of five classic mother sauces, and if you're trying to elevate your kitchen skills, making hollandaise from scratch should be on your bucket list. The sauce is an emulsion, which is when a fat (such as butter) and a liquid (like water, egg yolks, or a reduction) don't want to join forces, but are whipped into a creamy, fluffy combination that creates culinary magic.

While the ingredients for hollandaise are relatively simple, the technique for creating a perfect version can take some practice. If you've ever had hollandaise that's too thick or lumpy when the eggs and butter separate (referred to as the sauce "breaking"), you're in sad, but common company with a lot of us. To prevent some common hollandaise mistakes, we spoke with culinary experts about how to create the best possible sauce, every time. Here are some of the common mistakes they shared, along with how to fix them.