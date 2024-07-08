Can You Ripen A Store-Bought Watermelon That Isn't Ready Yet?

If you find yourself with unripe tomatoes or avocados on hand, all you need to do is be patient and they'll soften up in time. There are also various tips and tricks to help speed up the ripening process that often involve putting the produce in a paper bag. With watermelon, however, this isn't going to work. Not just because you'd need an extra-large bag, but also because watermelons simply don't ripen once they've been picked. According to Rachel Syngo, chief marketing officer of the National Watermelon Promotion Board, "We harvest, pack, and ship out watermelons with a 48-hour window, and that is as ripe as that watermelon will get."

Syngo, however, shared a tip with us that will help you avoid purchasing an unripe melon in the first place. "Watermelons have a tell-tale sign of ripeness that consumers can look for," she explains, describing it as a "yellow belly." This is the spot where the watermelon contacted the ground as it grew. Once the melon is ripe, the spot will be the color of butter or an even darker yellow. You can also use the two-finger trick for picking out ripe watermelon every time — this involves checking to see that the stripes on a melon are two fingers apart.