What Is Government Cheese And How It Got That Name

Have you ever heard someone mention government cheese and not know what they were talking about? Do you have some vague memory of people receiving blocks of cheese from the government, and then the program going away suddenly? Well, sit tight; we've got the story of government cheese here, and you may learn more than you wanted to ever know about it.

Government cheese was a processed cheese product that the U.S. government sent to thousands of families along with other staple foods in the 1980s. It was supposed to help people at a time when the economy was not doing well, and it did. But the story is not as rosy as that, as there were other reasons at play when the government started the program. And there were things about that cheese that made it not very appetizing, yet the government sent it to people anyway. Read on to find out more about the history of government cheese in the U.S.