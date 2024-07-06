The Ingredient Padma Lakshmi Called 'The Unsung Hero Of Moroccan Cuisine'

Over the course of all her years as the host of "Top Chef," cookbook author and television personality Padma Lakshmi has tried all kinds of dishes. So you might wonder what types of ingredients she has on hand for cooking at home. One of her staples is preserved lemons, an interesting twist on an item many people tend to have on hand. While you might have a fresh lemon or two hanging out in your fruit bowl ready to add a burst of acidity to whatever you're cooking, a jar of preserved lemons isn't as common an ingredient — and according to Lakshmi, it should be.

Speaking with Delish, Lakshmi called preserved lemons "the unsung hero of Moroccan cuisine," where they appear in dishes such as tagines, salads, and stews. And, it's not hard to see why so many dishes from Moroccan, North African, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisine utilize this versatile ingredient — it manages to deliver acidity, umami, and saltiness all at the same time. You can buy them already preserved, or if you have a little patience, make your own. It takes about a month of soaking the lemons in salted water to preserve them, and we even have a recipe for easy preserved lemons to get you started in stocking your Padma Lakshmi-approved pantry.