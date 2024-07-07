The Sweet Ingredient Your Key Lime Pie's Bland Crust Desperately Needs

Key lime pie contains a mouthwatering combination of flavors, mixing sweet and creamy with tart and citrusy — all in one whipped cream-topped treat. Another key element of its appeal is the buttery graham cracker crust, which pairs so beautifully with the filling. However, when you can make key lime pie with just five ingredients, there's wiggle room to toss in an extra item or two to enhance the dessert. If you're looking to level up the base of your pie, turn to your spice collection and shake in a few sprinkles of cinnamon. Since you certainly don't want the cinnamon to overpower the filling, keep it reasonable by adding about ⅛ to ¼ of a teaspoon, no more. Many recipes for graham crackers contain a bit of cinnamon, so adding it to your crust just helps enhance the existing flavor and adds a hint of warmth that balances the tart coolness of the filling.

If you find you really enjoy that dash of warmth certain spices bring to a graham cracker crust, you could consider pairing the cinnamon with other warming spices like ginger, which adds its own bit of zip. To add even more depth of flavor to your crust, take a few extra minutes and brown your butter before mixing it with your graham cracker crumbs and sugar.