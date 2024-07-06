12 Unhealthiest Things You Can Order At Olive Garden

Practically everything on the menu at Olive Garden could be considered an indulgence, but some items are healthier than others. Most Olive Garden customers are probably aware of and open to the restaurant's lack of conventionally healthy dietary choices. Nevertheless, there are plenty of valid reasons to mitigate the health impact of even an indulgent meal, whether it's a group dining situation or a so-called cheat day in the midst of an otherwise controlled diet.

Of course, healthfulness is subjective. For the sake of this exercise, unhealthiness depends on two factors: nutritional content and a menu item's function in a meal. While the former is self-explanatory — most of us know that too much salt or fat isn't good for you — function is important, too. For example, a sugary drink tacks extra sugar and carbs onto a meal. Even if its total sugar and carb counts might be lower than some other items, that drink could be considered unhealthier because it's relatively superfluous and unnecessary, compared to an entrée that could at least provide a daily meal.

Meanwhile, ingredients were not exactly a factor in our estimation. That's because, like many other chain restaurants, Olive Garden doesn't readily list just what's in each of its dishes (though it does provide overall nutritional info and gives a heads-up for anyone with food allergies, gluten sensitivities, and vegetarian or vegan diets). With that said, the following list is comprised of the 12 unhealthiest items on the Olive Garden menu.