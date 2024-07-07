International Foods You Should And Shouldn't Buy At Costco

By the end of 2023, Costco had over 860 warehouses and close to 128 million members worldwide, according to data from Statista. With such a global presence, it should come as no surprise that the company offers a slew of international products. The big-box retailer consistently brings in new products from around the world, so on any given visit you may be able to pick up Greek cheese, pre-made packets of Indian curry, or Japanese-style fried rice.

While you could stick to the tried-and-true Costco items with long-time cult followings, part of the fun of shopping at Costco is uncovering new finds. There's only one catch — it's hard to know whether those new-to-you products are good or not. International products can be tricky because there's a good chance you've never tried those particular brands before. And the last thing you want is to end up with a bulk-sized bag of French pastries or imported avocados that taste terrible.

To help you navigate Costco's international products, we scoured countless reviews to find out which imported foods customers say you absolutely must try and a few you may want to leave on the shelf. From pasta to dairy products and frozen desserts, these are the best and worst international foods you can find at Costco.