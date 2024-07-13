Thai-Inspired Chicken Pizza Recipe

This is not your everyday pizza; it's not the sort of pie you'll pick up at your local pizzeria. What we have here is a recipe for adventurous eaters — a culinary journey that brings Thai flavors to that dish that is beloved around the world. If you're ready to buck the norm and dig into something exciting and new, this is the recipe for you.

In this recipe, the only traditional pizza ingredients are the dough and the mozzarella — everything else has been swapped out in favor of Thai flavors. In lieu of tomato sauce, we have a homemade peanut sauce rich with natural peanut butter and red curry paste. In place of pepperoni or Italian sausage, the protein on this pie is grilled, fish sauce–marinated chicken thigh. And, that's just the beginning. Pineapple on pizza is a topic of great controversy, but how about mango? Rounded out with scallions, cilantro, and chopped peanuts, it's clear that we're entering new pizza territory here. While the toppings may seem a bit wild at first, we promise that once you take that first bite, it will all make perfect sense.