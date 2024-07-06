Can Watermelon Be Frozen For Later? Here Are The Tropical Details

One sure sign that summer has arrived is the presence of bins overflowing with watermelons at your local grocery store. While many stores will sell them in the off-season, peak watermelon season is typically between May and September, so that's the best time to enjoy perfectly ripe, juicy watermelon. However, if you're the type who likes to stock up on seasonal fare and use the freezer to preserve it for cooler seasons when less is growing in your area, you might wonder if watermelon can be frozen. The answer is yes — although with the caveat that you'll have to be more mindful about the types of dishes the frozen watermelon is used in because freezing does change the texture.

Watermelon is incredibly refreshing during hot weather precisely because of how hydrating it is. The summer fruit is about 92% water, which has a big impact during the freezing process. With most frozen items, you likely thaw them out before using them in your dish, but doing this with frozen watermelon will yield melon chunks that are unappealingly spongy and a bit mushy.

In fact, the primary reason many suggest you shouldn't freeze watery fruits is because of that texture change. The solution is simple — since there's so much water in watermelon, it purees or blends beautifully, so it's best used in dishes like smoothies, sorbets, or gazpachos, where you get all of that summery watermelon flavor without having to worry about the texture.