Pineapple Shaved Ice Tastes Like Summer And Only Requires One Ingredient

Many people turn to ice cream to cool down on a hot day, but shaved ice is arguably an even better treat to beat the heat. Traditionally made from finely shaved ice flavored with colorful syrups, this beloved dessert is light, refreshing, and hydrating — three things you want when the temperatures start to soar. Unfortunately, unless you have the proper tools, getting ice cubes to the right consistency for shaved ice isn't easy, but what if we told you there was a way to ditch the frozen H2O altogether?

This may sound a little silly. After all, what is shaved ice without the ice? However, it turns out that pineapple is the only ingredient you need to concoct this quintessential summertime treat at home. Just cut the prickly fruit into spears and pop them in your freezer on a parchment-lined baking sheet for at least three hours.

A grater or a microplane is the perfect tool to easily turn frozen fruit into homemade shaved ice that has the perfect summer flavor built right in. When the pineapple is completely frozen, simply grate it into a bowl. The treat will be ready to eat, but you can kick it up a notch with toppings such as sweetened condensed milk, coconut, Tajin, or even a homemade chamoy sauce.