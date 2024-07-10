Costco's Best Kirkland Brand Snack Features A Chocolate Drizzle

It's always important to have a pantry well stocked with snacks. You never know when you need something to grab on your way to work, to sneak into a movie theater, or to take on a hike. Many shoppers like to buy snacks at Costco for the big boxes and good value. Costco's private-label brand, Kirkland, is a great place to start for classics like nuts, dried fruit, bars, and cookies. Kirkland products range from bad to good, though, so Mashed decided to test out the munch-ability of its snack offerings so you don't have to. We found that Kirkland's nut bars with cocoa drizzle are a reliable snack that checks both the sweet and savory boxes.

In this ranking of 12 Kirkland brand snacks, Mashed compiled its list according to factors that define a good snack. It should be mess-free, be easy to take on the go, be tasty, and involve not an ounce of preparation on the consumer's end. This lineup of a dozen snacks consisted of chocolate chip cookies, potato chips, a sweet heat mix of nuts, sesame sticks, freeze-dried corn, and more. Seven of the items came from Kirkland's variety snack box, since it offers a good mix. Ultimately, we found that — for what they are — the nut bars are the most filling, they taste great, and they have a satisfying mix of ingredients.