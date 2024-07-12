Don't Make These Hard Cider Serving Mistakes

When you imagine enjoying a refreshing alcoholic beverage on a hot day, chances are you might be thinking of a chilled light beer, perhaps with a squeeze of lime. However, we urge you not to overlook hard cider. It has the same crisp bubbles as a beer, with the added benefit of a burst of fruitiness. And, like beer, it's available in convenient cans or bottles, so it's easy to serve up at a gathering. If you're new to the hard cider world, there are just a few serving mistakes you want to avoid; Richard Yi, a second-generation cider maker for Brooklyn Cider House at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, New York, lends us his expertise and shares what you need to know.

The biggest serving mistake people make — and one that's very easy to remedy — is making the drink too hot or cold. "Serve hard cider chilled!" urges Yi. "Like any alcoholic beverage, temperature plays a huge role in the experience. When served too cold, the ciders seem a bit shy and muted. When served too warm, the bubbles may seem harsh, the aromatics may come across as cooked, and the cider may seem hot and heavy." Similarly, apple cider tastes different when hot versus cold (the heat accentuates aromatics while coldness can dull the sweetness).

So, how chilled is appropriately chilled? "Commercial ciders are designed to be served at refrigeration temperatures of 40 [degrees] Fahrenheit or below. Artisanal ciders should be served at cellar temperature, roughly 45-55 [degrees] Fahrenheit," Yi advises.