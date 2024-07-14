Is Outback Steakhouse's Menu Keto-Friendly?

If you're following the keto diet and you want to go out to eat, you know darn well that any place with "pizza," "pancake," or "waffle" in the name may not be your best bet since these establishments are all about carb-slinging. A steakhouse, however, is probably going to be a good choice, and such is the case with Outback. After all, the spécialité de la maison is right there in the name, and all of the Outback Steakhouse signature steaks should be keto-kosher.

While this popular restaurant offers numerous keto options, not every entree on the Outback Steakhouse menu fits the description. Burgers or sandwiches with bread buns are right out, of course, as is the breaded fried chicken or anything that comes on a bed of pasta. Even the grilled chicken, ribs, and pork chops aren't all that keto-friendly, thanks to the sweet glazes used in their preparation, although the cheese-topped Alice Springs chicken should be okay if you ignore the honey mustard sauce that comes on the side.

The seafood entrees and steaks, however, all have fewer than 5 grams of carbohydrates, apart from the filet Sheila which comes in at 14 grams thanks to its fried carrot topping. While many potential add-ons might boost your carb count into the danger zone, the lobster tail, Toowoomba topping, peppercorn sauce, and garlic butter are all relatively safe as each comes in with fewer than four grams of carbohydrates.