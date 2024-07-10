5 Highest Quality And 5 Lowest Quality Tuna Brands

Wild Planet is a seafood brand selling salmon, sardines, tuna, and more which has been making a splash in the industry for the sustainability of its fishing tactics. Its products are wild-caught using pole & line fishing methods — in other words, fish are caught individually, the old fashioned way, using fishing poles. This traditional technique is considered the most beneficial for the environment, as it prevents overfishing, the accidental capture of endangered marine life, and allows fishermen to be selective about the catches they keep.

Because the tunas that Wild Planet chooses for processing are hand-selected by fishermen, you can expect a high-quality, nutrient dense fish in every can. The flesh is minimally processed and cooked within the can itself, so that no nutrients are lost during the cooking transfer process. In addition, there are no high-calorie oils or space-taking water added to the mix. Any liquids you find in the bottom of your Wild Planet can are simply the fish's natural juices — giving this one an A+ from a purity standpoint. However, it's important to note that a recent Consumer Reports article listed Wild Planet's tuna as having slightly higher than average mercury levels as compared to other brands. This may affect how many cans of it you are able to safely eat in a week, so depending on how frequently you plan to indulge, you should weigh this aspect when deciding if Wild Planet is right for you.