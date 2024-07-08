The Silly Reason Popeyes Was Suspended From Twitter

In a late June press release, Popeyes announced boneless chicken wings as a permanent menu item, a timely decision leading up to National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. Popeyes furthered the fried chicken festivities by reaching out to boneless chicken wing detractors on X (formerly Twitter), dropping codes for a free 6-piece of boneless wings with any other Popeyes purchase made on July 6. The codes, which were redeemable on the Popeyes website and app, were sent to thousands of X users who publicly shared their disdain for boneless wings, all in the hopes of converting them to fans. Popeyes made chicken wings a permanent menu item in 2023, but for some, the boneless variety are a controversial take on the classic.

Popeyes' efforts to give out free boneless chicken wing codes, however, were cut short when X suspended the chain's account. In an email to Mashed, Popeyes said that X informed the chain that "providing codes for free boneless wings to thousands of X users was a violation of terms and shut down the X paid advertiser." Although the X account @popeyeschicken is suspended, Popeyes' other X account, @Popeyes, is still running.

In response to the suspension, Popeyes has a workaround for giving customers a deal on boneless chicken wings: The chain is offering loyal Rewards Members a free 6-piece of boneless wings with any purchase made of at least $10 through the Popeyes app or website. This deal will last every day from now until July 14.