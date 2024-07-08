The Silly Reason Popeyes Was Suspended From Twitter
In a late June press release, Popeyes announced boneless chicken wings as a permanent menu item, a timely decision leading up to National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. Popeyes furthered the fried chicken festivities by reaching out to boneless chicken wing detractors on X (formerly Twitter), dropping codes for a free 6-piece of boneless wings with any other Popeyes purchase made on July 6. The codes, which were redeemable on the Popeyes website and app, were sent to thousands of X users who publicly shared their disdain for boneless wings, all in the hopes of converting them to fans. Popeyes made chicken wings a permanent menu item in 2023, but for some, the boneless variety are a controversial take on the classic.
Popeyes' efforts to give out free boneless chicken wing codes, however, were cut short when X suspended the chain's account. In an email to Mashed, Popeyes said that X informed the chain that "providing codes for free boneless wings to thousands of X users was a violation of terms and shut down the X paid advertiser." Although the X account @popeyeschicken is suspended, Popeyes' other X account, @Popeyes, is still running.
In response to the suspension, Popeyes has a workaround for giving customers a deal on boneless chicken wings: The chain is offering loyal Rewards Members a free 6-piece of boneless wings with any purchase made of at least $10 through the Popeyes app or website. This deal will last every day from now until July 14.
The boneless wing hate
The main reason Popeyes gave X users free boneless chicken wing codes was the hate that the new menu item was receiving online. Maybe boneless wings aren't real wings, but they can still be delicious bites of chicken. As one X user involved in the Popeyes debate puts it, "'Boneless wings' is just a fancy name for chicken nuggets." Even so, it's undeniable that Popeyes chicken is delicious.
Popeyes reported over 60,000 remarks of boneless disdain on the internet by the time the chain decided to start giving codes to the hateful X users. In an early July press release, the chain recognized the risk of being kicked off of X for this advertising stunt, and sure enough, it was predicted correctly. The campaign to convert more people into "Boneless Believers" was supplemented by a team-up with actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang, who was once an avid "Boneless Denier" — but, thanks to Popeyes, started to believe. Like Popeyes' bone-in wings, the boneless wings are available in six flavors: Classic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet 'N Spicy, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.