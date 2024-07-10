This Is How Potted Meat Is Really Made

Potted meat has dedicated fans and dedicated haters, with advocates loving the convenience and ease of the meat's preparation because all you have to do is open a can. Haters can't stand the texture or taste, or they possess bad memories of having to subsist off the stuff as kids. But it's worth noting that the commercially available potted meat that lives in cans in your pantry is not the same as traditional potted meat, which you can make at home.

Homemade traditional potted meat has helped people preserve meat for centuries. Back before the invention of refrigeration, potting meat allowed people to keep this protein in a non-dried form as long as they could store it in a relatively cold place. The process of making it is actually pretty simple, if time-consuming. It's clearly different from the process for making commercially available potted meat, which has gained a reputation as a mystery meat. However, while it's true that there is a little mystery involved regarding the parts used to make the meat paste, most of the ingredients and details of the process are straightforward. Here's how potted meat is really made.