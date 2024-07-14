The Best Way To Char Corn Without An Outdoor Grill
Corn on the cob is a staple in the summer, and there are many amazing ways to prepare it on the grill. Not only is it delicious when in season, but it's probably one of the easiest items to make, as you can toss it onto the grill, husks and all. Plus, it's extremely versatile — while you can certainly enjoy it as is, there are countless recipes that would benefit from some perfectly charred corn (we have 40 great recipes for corn lovers to get you started). However, what if you don't have an outdoor grill or perhaps just don't feel like firing it up for just one item? Luckily, there's another easy way to get that slightly smoky, charred flavor that the grill bestows, and all it requires is your standard oven (with a slight twist).
To mimic the blast of heat that an outdoor grill offers, all you need to do is use your broiler (yes, it's good for more than just ensuring the layer of cheese atop a dish is adequately browned and bubbling). Move your oven rack up a bit so it's about 5 inches from the broiler, lightly brush your corn with some oil, and toss it in the oven. The proximity to the heat source is essentially like flipping your grill upside down, so you should get the same charred flavor as with an outdoor grill (although it may take a little bit longer; give it about 10 minutes per side for perfectly cooked corn).
Tips for perfect charred corn
For best results, there are just a few things to keep in mind when charring your corn with the oven method. First of all, give your broiler enough time to heat up. While it varies between ovens, it typically takes about 5 minutes to reach the high heat needed to char. And, though a bit of oil or butter can help ensure your corn gets some extra color and flavor during the broiling process, using too much oil for food under the broiler is a bad idea as the oil can potentially catch fire due to the broiler's direct heat. So, don't get too liberal with your fats prior to broiling. You can always drizzle on some sauce or other toppings when your corn is cooked.
Keeping your corn on the cob within the husk is a great way to ensure your kernels don't accidentally get totally scorched. However, if you hate dealing with piping hot husks or just want to get your corn from oven to table as quickly as possible, it's fine to wrap the naked cobs in aluminum foil to provide a bit of a barrier during part of the cook. This method does essentially steam the corn, though, so you'll want to remove the foil and allow them to sit under the broiler for at least part of the cooking time to help get that perfect char.