The Best Way To Char Corn Without An Outdoor Grill

Corn on the cob is a staple in the summer, and there are many amazing ways to prepare it on the grill. Not only is it delicious when in season, but it's probably one of the easiest items to make, as you can toss it onto the grill, husks and all. Plus, it's extremely versatile — while you can certainly enjoy it as is, there are countless recipes that would benefit from some perfectly charred corn (we have 40 great recipes for corn lovers to get you started). However, what if you don't have an outdoor grill or perhaps just don't feel like firing it up for just one item? Luckily, there's another easy way to get that slightly smoky, charred flavor that the grill bestows, and all it requires is your standard oven (with a slight twist).

To mimic the blast of heat that an outdoor grill offers, all you need to do is use your broiler (yes, it's good for more than just ensuring the layer of cheese atop a dish is adequately browned and bubbling). Move your oven rack up a bit so it's about 5 inches from the broiler, lightly brush your corn with some oil, and toss it in the oven. The proximity to the heat source is essentially like flipping your grill upside down, so you should get the same charred flavor as with an outdoor grill (although it may take a little bit longer; give it about 10 minutes per side for perfectly cooked corn).