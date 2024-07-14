How To Pick The Best Glass For Drinking Hard Cider Like A Pro

If you've only ever consumed hard cider straight from the can or bottle, you probably haven't put much thought into the type of glass that might be ideal for the beverage. It can be challenging to figure out the right types of glassware and their uses for a drink as diverse as cider, and Richard Yi, a second-generation cider maker for Brooklyn Cider House at Twin Star Orchards, admits that with cider "there is no one right answer. What works for one cider does not always work for another as, like with wine, there are different glasses for different styles."

For most ciders, go by Yi's rule of thumb and pick the Goldilocks of glassware — something that's not too wide and not too slim. According to Yi, wider framed glasses cause too many of the cider's aromatics to dissipate since the drink is typically carbonated or naturally sparkling. However, the opposite is not necessarily the way to go. "A champagne glass, although extremely slim, can make it difficult to appreciate the full aromatics of cider," shared Yi. "We find the Bordeaux glass to be a happy medium."

A Bordeaux glass narrows towards the top and has a reasonably broad bowl with some height to it. This shape allows you to swirl your cider and appreciate any aromatics as there's more surface area. And, while the stem may feel strange if you're used to gulping cider from a pint glass, it actually prevents your hand from warming up the cider within.