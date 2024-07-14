Are Daiquiris Always Served Frozen?

As far as cocktails go, few scream summer more than a frozen daiquiri. Fun, refreshing, and all-around delicious, the rum-based slushy is just the thing to sip on (responsibly!) when you're enjoying a hot day at the pool. Well, until the thirst-quencher turns its back on you and gives you a brain freeze, that is. Fortunately, you can easily get rid of that painful sensation by pressing your tongue or thumb to the roof of your mouth, but is there anything you can do to ensure that you'll never have your relaxing pool day ruined by such an awful experience again? Sure, just drop the frozen aspect of the boozy bevo and enjoy your daiquiri straight up.

Despite what movies, television shows, and New Orleans' famous drive-thru daiquiri stands might have you think, daiquiris aren't always served frozen. In fact, the slush factor wasn't even introduced to the equation until sometime between the 1920s and 1930s — a quarter-century or so after the Cuban-born cocktail's surprising invention in 1896. The dangerously easy three-ingredient summer cocktail features the same combination of white rum, lime juice, and simple syrup. However, instead of being blended with ice, the mixture is typically shaken in a cocktail shaker and served straight-up in a chilled coupe glass. You're welcome to enjoy the drink on the rocks, as well, just keep in mind that, like the frozen daiquiri, sitting on it too long can cause the ice to melt, thus watering it down.