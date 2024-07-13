Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Country Fried Steak, According To Professional Chefs

Country fried steak is a comfort classic that is common in Southern cuisine. What could be better than a juicy, tender steak coated in a crispy fried crust and doused with a heaping portion of homemade gravy? You may have heard of country fried steak and chicken fried steak and thought they were the same dish. While used interchangeably in many cases, there are some notable differences between the two that connoisseurs may school you on — one being the color of the gravy.

Country fried steak has brown gravy while chicken fried steak is topped with white, peppery gravy. There are also some small differences in the breading, with chicken fried steak being slightly crispier. Geographically speaking, you may find more chicken fried steak dishes in Texas or Oklahoma, whereas our Southern friends in Georgia and Louisiana seem to offer more country fried steak versions.

Now that we have that misconception settled, we can tackle how to curb your country fried steak craving at home. This comfort food may seem like an easy dish to prepare, but there is a certain art to getting your steak tender with a crispy coating and delicious, thick gravy. We've talked with chefs to get their expert opinions on the big mistakes people make while cooking country fried steak at home, for some tips to follow so you can please even the pickiest cowboy crowd.