What Are C-Folds In The Restaurant Industry?

From the dining area to the back of house and even the restrooms, maintaining impeccable hygiene standards is imperative in the restaurant industry. Many agree that the quickest way to judge the cleanliness of a restaurant is by checking out the upkeep of its restrooms. Staff and patrons alike should have access to sanitary, disposable materials for wiping up messes and drying hands, especially in environments where food safety regulations are strict and contamination risks are mitigated as much as possible. C-fold towels, for example, are ideal for quick cleanup tasks, making them a versatile commodity in bustling eateries. But what exactly are C-fold towels? Unlike restaurant lingo such as SOS (sauce on the side), the "C" isn't an initialism but a description.

Named for their distinctive "C" shape, C-fold towels (or just C-folds) are a common fixture in commercial restrooms. The basic engineering of a C-fold attributes to its overall ease of use and cost-effectiveness. The strategic design features a three-panel fold, creating a compact product. When installed properly, the absorbent sheets fit perfectly into dispensers that release one towel at a time, which helps control consumption and reduce waste.