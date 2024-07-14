What US Gymnast Suni Lee Really Eats In A Day

Team USA fans: Rejoice! The time to cheer on the most elite athletes from across the country is almost here again. Gymnastics is always a popular summer sport to view, from the seemingly impossible, heart-stopping twists and flips, to the spangled red, white, and blue uniforms and heavily documented social media lives of the team members, especially the women.

One woman in particular, Sunisa (Suni) Lee, is back for her second round at the Paris Olympics this year. Lee is only 21 years old and the 10th most decorated female gymnast, having already medaled three times for USA — including winning the gold medal in the women's all-around at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This was a historic event, as she was the first Asian-American woman to be awarded the gold in this category.

As you can imagine, a high-pressure environment like the Olympics can take a toll, and it's important for an athlete to feel good mentally and physically. Lee has been open about her health struggles, including being diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease in 2023 that was causing her body to swell. However, despite these challenges, she's gearing up for a strong 2024 showing and being mindful about what she's ingesting. What does an Olympian eat while training for the biggest event of their career? Read on to learn what Lee consumes in a day.