The Unhealthiest Granola You Think Is Healthy

While granola was once a treat for only the most health-conscious and eco-minded folk, today you can find it in dozens of tasty flavors that cater to all palates, on the shelves seemingly everywhere from co-ops to supermarkets. The crunchy snack has become a kitchen staple largely because it's so versatile — sprinkle it over some muffins, mix it in your yogurt, or take it with you on a hike tossed into a trail mix. Others go to granola to munch on something healthy, considering it rich in fiber and whole grains, often calorie-dense for long-lasting, clean energy. Although it's seemingly nutritious, we reviewed several popular granola brands and asked, "Healthy or stealthy?" Our research revealed that an image of rolling fields on the box doesn't necessarily equal a positive wellness choice.

Thanks to sneaky preservatives, copious levels of added sugars, and ingredients we can't even pronounce, many of our favorite store-bought granolas are "junk health foods", just oats rolled in syrup that are arguably no better than a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. If you're still not convinced that you should be making your own granola, take a look at our list of some of the unhealthiest store-bought varieties for further motivation.